Journalist reveals new ‘twist’ in Bolton Wanderers’ managerial hunt

Bolton Wanderers have been searching for a new manager since their relegation to League Two earlier in the month, with Barrow’s Ian Evatt looking the favourite.

Keith Hill will leave his post as Bolton manager in the next week when his contract runs out. His side finished bottom of League One after starting the season with a 12-point deduction – it completes their journey from the Premier League to League Two in less than ten years.

Their managerial search has seen them being linked with names such as Gary Bowyer and Nigel Clough earlier on, before the hunt seemingly narrowed down to either Plymouth Argyle’s Ryan Lowe, or Barrow manager Evatt.

Can you get 100% on this Bolton Wanderers quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Been relegated twice. Yes No

But it was revealed by Alan Nixon last week that Bolton could face a heavy compensation fee – believed to be in the £200k region – to pry either Lowe or Evatt away from their respective clubs.

Now as Bolton look to hone in on Evatt, Nixon has provided a another update, further complicating the potential move:

Bolton. Evatt thing. One of main issues in compo is what wages the figure is judged on. His National League terms. Or his League Two terms. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 26, 2020

Barrow were promoted into the Football League as National League champions earlier in the month. Nixon then is revealing that Evatt’s wages at Barrow would’ve increased with promotion, which in-turn could effect the amount of compensation that Bolton would have to pay Barrow for Evatt.

The verdict

Bolton are a club in turmoil. Their recent history has been a stark contrast to the Bolton of the previous ten years, but to return to the heights they once were, they must look to appoint a manager with recent success.

Evatt’s achievements at Barrow are impressive, and the appointment would likely go down well with fans. But as always it’s a question of money, and risk – can Bolton risk upwards of £200k on a manager who (discounting his short caretaker spell at Chesterfield) is yet to manage a Football League side?