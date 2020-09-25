Journalist reveals multiple Championship clubs showed interest in Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool have rejected loan offers from multiple clubs for midfielder Curtis Jones this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old starred as Jurgen Klopp’s side put seven past Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup last night, scoring twice and producing a sparkling all-around display in central midfield.

The 2019/20 campaign was a landmark season for Jones, seeing him make 12 of his 16 appearances for the senior side, score his first goals for the club at that level, and provide his first assist.

On the back of that, it appears there was no shortage of interest in the midfielder during the current window but the Anfield outfit has stood firm.

Nixon has reported that a couple of Championship sides tried to take Jones on loan this summer but were knocked back by Liverpool.

It is understood that the teenager is a player that the Premier League champions are keen to keen to keep close this season.

Liverpool have not been shy of sending players out on loan to EFL clubs in recent years, with the likes of Rhian Brewster, Sheyi Ojo, and Ovie Ejaria securing such moves, but it seems Jones is part of Klopp’s plans.

The Verdict

After last night’s display, you feel Jones could’ve been devastating on loan in the Championship this season.

It may have only been Lincoln but the teenager produced a glittering display and one that makes you think we might be seeing a fair bit more of him this term.

It’s a shame for EFL fans that won’t be at this level but it appears Klopp has plans for him.