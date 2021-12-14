Journalist reveals more on West Brom’s January transfer plans and Sam Johnstone future

West Brom could be set for a busy January transfer window, with Valerien Ismael desperate to ensure his side bag a promotion from the Championship this season.

There could also be some outgoings, with Sam Johnstone attracting some interest from various other parties. However, the good news for Baggies fans is that according to Chris Lepkowski (speaking on The Liquidator podcast) whether the goalkeeper departs or stays should not affect the boss’ ability to sign a new striker.

Johnstone has been a key player for West Brom, both in the Premier League and since their demotion now to the Championship. His superb showings have even led to an international call-up for the former Man United man and there is now interest from several sources in taking him back to the top flight with West Ham the latest team keen to do business as reported by Hammers News (via The Sun).

Whilst the club will not want to let go of the shot-stopper, there could be some fans who feel selling the goalkeeper might raise funds – and therefore provide more opportunity to bring in a goalscoring attacker.

However, Chris Lepkowski has now taken to The Liquidator podcast and revealed that whether they can do a deal for a new striker is not necessarily impacted by whether they choose to hold onto Johnstone or let him leave.

He said: “I mentioned the striker before that Ismael wants to bring in – that isn’t affected by Sam Johnstone’s future, to my knowledge and I’m not convinced that if we brought money in for Sam Johnstone now, it would necessarily all be reinvested into new players, anyway.”

It means that West Brom may try and hold onto Johnstone, as it could help them launch a push for the automatic promotion spots. The shot-stopper is key to the Baggies and to lose him would be a blow – but to retain him and add a striker would be a huge boost.

The Verdict

Sam Johnstone is such an important player for West Brom and while they do have options to replace him in goal, he is so key that it would be a blow to lose him at any point.

They may have no say in the matter with so many teams ready to try and lure him away and if a big offer comes in, they may be inclined to accept it. It may add funds but it would hinder them elsewhere in the squad.

The good news then is that it sounds as if they do not need to sell if they do not want to. They can still add an attacker without losing a player elsewhere.

If they can hold onto their most important players and strengthen in their weaker positions, then it would be a huge boost for them heading into the second half of the campaign.