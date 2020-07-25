Journalist suggests ‘misinformation’ regarding player wanted by Barnsley, Hull, Middlesbrough and QPR

Barnsley recently had an offer of £1 million rejected by Livingston for striker Lyndon Dykes, though according to journalist Alan Nixon, that fee is incorrect.

Dykes, 24, has been the target of a Championship move throughout the season. In January he was linked with all of Hull City, Middlesbrough and QPR, but since the season has come to an end, he’s been the reported target of Barnsley.

Gerhard Struber’s side only survived relegation to League One thanks to Wigan’s misfortune, and celebrated by sending a reported £1 million bid the way of Livingston for the nine-goal striker.

But Nixon has declared that the million-pound bid initially reported might not be true:

Don’t know if that’s right figure … https://t.co/rGKhUoKKz9 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 25, 2020

The Scottish leagues are becoming increasingly popular amongst Championship and Premier League clubs. They’ve produced a lot of fine young talents of late and have a batch of new ones ready to take on the footballing world.

Dykes is definitely one that people have been keeping an eye on, and his move to the Championship seems as though it will come to fruition this summer.

The verdict

Barnsley have emerged as the favourites to land Dykes, with QPR seemingly preferring a transfer for Wigan’s Kieffer Moore. Hull might yet miss out after their relegation to League One, whilst Middlesbrough could have a changed view on Dykes with Neil Warnock as their manager now.

The Australian looks like a solid player with a decent future ahead of him. Barnsley were the second-lowest scorers in the league this season with 49 goals in 46 games, and a striker will definitely be needed at Oakwell this summer.