Journalist reveals major update in Derby County takeover saga

Derby County are one step closer to coming out of administration after “major developments” behind the scenes, Journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Nixon claims that Chris Kirchner, named as the preferred bidder for the club is “currently going through his ‘test’ and plans with the EFL” but that the American is expecting to be given the green light to takeover the club.

With former Derby County owner still owning Pride Park, there have been fears that this could be a major stumbling block in any potential takeover, but Nixon has also stated that progress has been made in this regard, too.

Nixon claims that “significant” progress has been made in buying Mel Morris out, with the local council looking to take over Pride Park and then lease it to prospective new owner Chris Kirchner.

If the council can take ownership of the stadium, this means Kirchner would not have to deal directly with Mel Morris during the takeover process, with the pair said to have a relationship that “ended badly” last time they tried to do business.

Nixon’s sources say that the terms for repaying the rent should not be an issue, however, the council do want guarantees that Kirchner himself does want to buy the ground back from them within a certain timeframe.

The Verdict

It’s great to hear that progress is potentially being made with regards to Derby County’s takeover.

It has been a horrible two years for Derby County supporters and it seems that there finally may be light at the end of the tunnel.

The sooner the takeover is complete, the better, so that the club can properly begin to plan for the challenge of winning promotion in League One next campaign.

The ownership of Pride Park has always been seen as potentially a big stumbling block in any potential takeover, so to hear that issue may soon be overcome is undoubtedly a positive update in the takeover saga.

Let’s hope that in the coming days and weeks we get official confirmation of what Nixon is reporting and that Derby County can start to move forward as a football club once again.