Journalist reveals major Sheffield United contract boost on star amid Rangers interest

Sheffield United do have the option to extend striker Oli McBurnie’s contract beyond the end of this campaign, according to an update on Twitter from journalist Alan Nixon (20/11; 7:40pm).

The Scottish forward was out of sorts for the Blades last term but has been in fine form so far this season, recording nine goals in 17 league appearances and playing a vital role in guiding his men to second place.

Although he arrived at United for a sizeable fee back in 2019, many supporters wouldn’t have been too unhappy to have seen him leave for free last season following a difficult campaign in front of goal.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Sheffield United players?

1 of 25 Tommy Doyle 12 22 24 28

Recapturing his form now though, he could be integral in guiding the South Yorkshire outfit back to the Premier League at the second time of asking and this may have heavily contributed to manager Paul Heckingbottom’s decision to recommend that he gets a new contract.

His existing deal is due to expire next summer and this has concerned many supporters with quite a few first-teamers set to leave on the expiration of their terms in 2023.

However, Nixon believes United have an option in his existing deal to extend it and that has provided the club with a major boost in their quest to keep hold of him, though the player has revealed he would be open to signing a new deal anyway despite interest from Rangers.

The Verdict:

Heckingbottom has retained his faith in the forward and this is one reason why it wouldn’t be the worst move for the forward if he put pen to paper on a new long-term deal.

Of course the current United manager may leave at some point but he seems to be in it for the long term at the moment and this is why the Scottish striker may be well served remaining at Bramall Lane for the foreseeable future.

In fairness, there’s a chance other opportunities will pop up if he refuses to sign a new deal but he will surely want to be focusing on his football rather than off-field matters.

He currently has a manager who has stuck with him so you could understand why many United supporters will be disappointed and upset if he didn’t repay that and ended up not putting pen to paper on an extension.

At 26, there’s still a chance he could be sold on for a hefty amount in the next couple of years so the Blades will be keen to see him remain at the club not just because of his goals, but also for financial reasons.