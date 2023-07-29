Premier League giants Liverpool remain optimistic about their chances of getting a deal for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia over the line, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from St Mary's this summer - something that doesn't come as a major surprise with the Belgian adapting to the Premier League well last season.

Following his move from Manchester City last summer, the midfielder has since established himself as a Premier League-ready player and was unlucky to see his team relegated at the end of the last campaign.

But he could end up back in the top flight sooner rather than later, with Arsenal and Chelsea previously engaging in talks to sign the teenager along with Jurgen Klopp's side who remain in the race for his signature.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been linked, but they seem to be outsiders in this race with Klopp's men hot on the Belgian midfielder's heels.

Do Liverpool need to address their midfield department?

James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson have all left the club and Fabinho looks set to follow them.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai may have come in to strengthen their midfield, but having more options in the middle of the park would be beneficial and this would make Lavia a decent addition.

Thiago, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are three other players who can operate in the middle of the park, but more depth will certainly be required considering the number of competitions they will be competing in next season.

Not only do they need to worry about the league, Carabao Cup and FA Cup, they are also in the Europa League and will be keen to get their hands on as much silverware as possible to make up for an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign.

How much should Southampton be demanding for Romeo Lavia?

Considering he's only 19 and has four years left on his contract, the Saints should be demanding more than £50m at the start of negotiations before they potentially reach a compromise.

A sell-on clause also needs to be included considering his age - because he could be sold on for a huge amount in the future.

Although he could potentially remain at his next club for the remainder of his career or be released for nothing, that seems unlikely.

And even if he does go to a big club like Liverpool, he could be sold to a club of an equal stature in the future for a higher fee than the one the Saints would be able to generate during this transfer window.

Jude Bellingham sealed a move from German giants Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid this summer, just going to show that this type of move is a possibility.

If a big sell-on clause is included, the Saints may be limited in what they can demand in terms of a transfer fee, but you would still back the Saints to secure well over £40m considering his age, his contract situation and the fact quite a few top-flight clubs are interested.

And the Saints should continue to be tough at the negotiating table considering the amount of power they have.