Journalist reveals Leeds United’s chances of signing Blackburn Rovers player amid Aston Villa and Everton interest

Leeds United are unlikely to strike a deal for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz at this stage, according to journalist Ben Jacobs who made this revelation to Give Me Sport.

The Chile international isn’t short of interest from Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa, AFC Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United all believed to be keeping tabs on his situation at Ewood Park.

But the quartet are currently reluctant to fork out the amount needed to lure him away from Lancashire at this stage, potentially allowing the Whites to sneak in and secure an agreement for his services.

Everton are also thought to be in the race to recruit him, though they could potentially scupper this move by opting to recruit Watford’s Joao Pedro instead.

According to the Daily Mail, Frank Lampard’s side are willing to match Newcastle United’s valuation of the young Brazilian in their attempts to bring him to Goodison Park, though it remains to be seen who will win the race for his signature.

One side that definitely don’t look like they will be recruiting him at this stage are Leeds, who have kept a close eye on his progress but are not likely to move for him according to Jacobs.

The latter said: “I don’t think there’s too much in that at the moment.

“Obviously, he’s got good numbers in the Championship for Blackburn and a relatively high price tag.

“But there are one or two concerns about whether he’s going to translate those numbers to the Premier League.

“For me, that’s not heading anywhere at the moment, despite the fact that he’s a name that Leeds have looked at.”

The Verdict:

The 23-year-old is certainly someone who could make a difference at Elland Road but considering the other wing options they have at their disposal, it may be a waste to spend so much money on him right now.

Although he can also play up front, he would probably benefit from starting in a wide position to ensure he isn’t under pressure to score most of the Whites’ goals, something that would be a daunting challenge for the Chilean.

It took time for him to become accustomed to life at Ewood Park when he first arrived at Blackburn and it may take him quite a while to adapt to the Premier League, so that’s something Jesse Marsch would need to bear in mind if he did pursue a move for the attacker.

At this stage though, it doesn’t seem like he will be going anywhere and that could end up being a blessing in disguise for the 23-year-old whose contract runs out next summer, with several options potentially on the table for him next year.

Having multiple options on the table could give him the best chance of making the right next step and that will be crucial at an important time of his career.