Highlights Neco Williams is unavailable and won't be joining Leeds United, according to Dean Jones.

Leeds need to strengthen their full-back position before the end of the transfer window.

This is crucial with Djed Spence and Luke Ayling leaving this month.

Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams is unavailable at this point and that has ruled out a move to Leeds United, according to Dean Jones who revealed this information to Give Me Sport.

The Welshman has been one of several full-backs linked with a move to Elland Road - and this is no surprise considering they are in desperate need of strengthening this area being the end of the transfer window.

Archie Gray may be able to play at right-back and Sam Byram has returned to action, but they have suffered departures in this department with Djed Spence being sent back to Tottenham Hotspur and Luke Ayling being loaned out to Middlesbrough.

It doesn't look as though Ayling will be making a return to Elland Road at the end of the season, making this position a crucial one to address.

There has always been speculation about Junior Firpo's future too, and with Gray potentially needed in the middle of the park and some point and Byram not guaranteed to stay fit for an extended period of time, the Whites risk having a crisis in this area unless they make an addition.

Having already spent a decent amount in the summer though, without generating too much from player sales in comparison to the other teams who were relegated from the Premier League, they may only have a limited amount to spend.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Leeds United won't be signing Neco Williams

Leeds seem to have plenty of targets in mind - but one player they won't be recruiting is Welshman Williams.

That's according to transfer insider Jones, who said: "I think Leeds will be busy and extremely opportunistic because they know that some targets they like will not be available unless there are movements at other clubs.

"That's kind of the challenge of the winter market.

"Williams has been admired long-term by Leeds because they looked at him in the summer of 2023. But he's unavailable, and Leeds know that, so he can be ruled out.

"Nuno Espirito Santo has now said that on record, but it's clear from Forest that Williams is unavailable.

"That led Leeds to turn their attention to another Welsh full-back in Burnley’s Roberts because he has not started a game since October. He remains a concrete target."

Leeds United need to close in on a target now

Leeds seem to have numerous irons in the fire and that's a good thing.

However, they need to try and focus on getting one or two targets over the line now, because the end of the window is nearing.

In their quest to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking, they need depth in all areas.

And if their full-back area becomes weaker than it is now, teams could target that.

Addressing this position could make a real difference, so they need to focus on closing in on a target or two now.