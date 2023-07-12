Leeds United are looking into a possible deal to sign Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, according to transfer insider Dean Jones, when speaking to GIVEMSPORT.

Leeds are expected to be busy in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, as they look to replace the departing players with proven Championship quality.

Daniel Farke has been tasked with the job to get Leeds back to the Premier League, and before taking the job, he will have more than defiantly made it clear he needs backing in the market.

The Yorkshire outfit have been linked with several players so far this summer, with the latest being Rangers’ Glen Kamara.

Who is Glen Kamara?

The 27-year-old currently plays for Scottish Premiership side Rangers and has been doing so since 2019, when he joined from fellow Scottish side Dundee.

The midfielder has played 193 times for the Gers, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists.

Kamara has been part of a Rangers squad that has won the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup, while also playing an important role in the club reaching the Europa League final in 2022.

The Rangers man isn’t unknown to English football, as he started his career at Southend United before joining Arsenal’s youth team in 2012.

He stayed with the Gunners until 2017, but only made one appearance for the club’s first team, as most of the seasons either saw him play for the academy or be sent on loan elsewhere.

The midfielder impressed while playing for Dundee, and ever since he joined Rangers, he has been a standout performer for the club under different managers.

What is Glen Kamara’s situation at Rangers?

Kamara is still under contract at Rangers, with his deal not running out until the summer of 2025.

But that hasn’t stopped speculation arising in regards to his future at the club. According to the Daily Herald, Rangers have put a £5 million price-tag on midfielder Kamara, amid interest from England and abroad.

While speaking about Kamara’s future, Rangers manager Mick Beale left it quite open in what could happen.

He told Glasgow Live back in June: “He is either going to be here for a considerable future, or we will probably sell him this summer. When I came in, he had an ankle problem he couldn’t get over.

“For Glen, everything is open really. But I think he needs to look at the competition that’s here, in pre-season and decide whether there is going to be enough football for him.”

TEAMtalk have reported that Sheffield United, Southampton, Rennes, Nice, Frosinone and Genoa are all interested in the international midfielder.

Dean Jones on Leeds United’s interest in Glen Kamara

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT, that Leeds have now joined Southampton in looking into a deal for the midfielder, and he would be a great signing for them.

He said: “Glen Kamara has been a topic of talk for some time, but it does look like he will finally leave.

“Leeds and Southampton are looking at him, and for clubs like that, in the Championship, he would probably be a great signing.

"He has offers from abroad too though, so it’ll be interesting to see what he decides to do.”