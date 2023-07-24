Highlights Newcastle United and Southampton are still far apart in their valuations of full-back Tino Livramento.

Newcastle United and Southampton are still far apart in their valuations of full-back Tino Livramento, according to an update from journalist Pete Graves.

It was previously reported that the Magpies only had around £75m to spend in the transfer market this summer - but they have already spent well over that.

They may have sold Chris Wood for around £15m - but they are yet to generate a huge amount in player sales during this window.

With this, it comes as a surprise that they are targeting Livramento but the Magpies have been keen to capitalise on other teams' relegations, previously taking an interest in Leicester City's James Maddison and managing to get a deal over the line for Harvey Barnes.

In terms of outgoings, Allan Saint-Maximin is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia, which could free up the funds needed for the Magpies to lure Livramento to Tyneside.

How much are Southampton demanding for Tino Livramento?

Graves didn't state how much the Saints were demanding for the full-back - but Eddie Howe's side have reportedly had a £30m rejected for the 20-year-old.

The same report from talkSPORT has stated that the relegated side are keen to secure a whopping £50m for him despite the fact he has already suffered a major injury during the early stages of his career.

His contract doesn't expire until 2026 though and with the player only 20 at this point, this has given Russell Martin's side the ability to demand a sizeable amount for his signature.

They are also set to demand big fees for midfielder duo Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse and like Livramento, both of those players are tied down to long-term deals, giving the Saints a decent amount of power at the negotiating table.

Even though the south-coast outfit already have Kyle Walker-Peters at their disposal if the 20-year-old does leave, they are seemingly keen to retain the latter.

And if a compromise can't be found, reporter Graves believes the Magpies would be willing to walk away from negotiations with the two sides still apart in their respective valuations of the player.

Should Newcastle United be willing to pay £50m for Tino Livramento?

The simple answer to this question is no.

With Dan Burn able to operate on the left and Kieran Tripper often playing on the right, Livramento wouldn't be guaranteed a starting spot at St James' Park and this is why they shouldn't be prepared to spend £50m.

Although the 20-year-old is a promising player and will only get better with more experience under his belt, he could suffer a severe injury again and have his whole career affected by it considering he's already had a long-term injury setback.

You can understand why they submitted a £30m offer because he has plenty of potential and a long-term successor for the experienced Tripper will be needed at some point.

But £50m is too steep at this stage and this is why they need to focus on alternative targets instead - because it would be difficult to see them making a breakthrough in this pursuit at this stage.

If the player pushes for a move, that could bring his price down but it would be difficult to see the Saints selling the full-back for £30m after reportedly rejecting that amount already.