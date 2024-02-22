Highlights Jason Wilcox remains on Manchester United's radar.

However, the Red Devils also have other candidates lined up.

Wilcox is currently at Southampton and could go on an exciting journey with the Saints. No one would blame him if he moved to Old Trafford though.

Manchester United are still keen on Southampton Director of Football Jason Wilcox, according to Dean Jones who revealed this news to Give Me Sport.

Wilcox was appointed to this role in January last year and oversaw a very busy summer transfer window, with plenty of key players including Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse all leaving to return to the Premier League.

Others, including Nathan Tella, were also sold to generate a higher amount of income, with some of that being injected back into the first team.

Lots of players came in to try and compensate for those who left, although they have seen these additions endure differing fortunes.

Southampton - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Mason Holgate has already moved on and Ross Stewart has had his season disrupted by injuries, but some other additions, including Taylor Harwood-Bellis, have become key players.

This term, it could definitely be said that Wilcox has done an adequate job, even if a couple of signings haven't worked out for the best.

It has been a week since The Athletic reported that United wanted to bring Wilcox, but a move is yet to materialise.

Despite this, the former Manchester City figure remains on the Red Devils' radar.

That's according to Jones, who told Give Me Sport: "Recruitment is the area that's going to be most key to this stage of developing what Manchester United are going to be all about for the summer and beyond. Having this new hierarchy in place.

"One figure that's really missing at the moment is that kind of head of recruitment spot. I don't know whether they're necessarily going to go with that title, but there's somebody missing at the moment.

"That's the role that Jason Wilcox is being touted for. He is obviously not the only person they've looked at for that role. They continue to have other names available.

"I know the Wilcox thing has been played down at the moment, but he's certainly somebody that's of interest."

There are pros and cons for Jason Wilcox if he moves to Man Utd

The chance to continue working with Russell Martin is an exciting one - and it feels like the Saints are only in the early stages of what could be a brilliant journey.

It also feels like Wilcox needs the Saints to be promoted in order to put his stamp on the south-coast side, something that could be achieved at the end of the season.

If they are promoted, he will have a bigger pot of money to play with and that would be exciting for the Director of Football.

However, the chance to be United's Head of Recruitment doesn't come around very often.

And no one would blame him if he made the move to Old Trafford.