Journalist reveals key reason behind Rotherham United’s delay in appointing Exeter City boss

Rotherham United haven’t yet managed to secure a full agreement with Exeter City boss Matt Taylor to be their new manager because of an issue involving compensation, according to an update on Twitter from journalist Alan Nixon.

According to Nixon, Taylor is keen to bring his backroom team from the Grecians to the New York Stadium but the Millers will need to pay compensation to take them away from St James’ Park.

In a statement released by the Championship side earlier this afternoon, they stated the complexity of negotiations was the reason behind this delay in appointing the 40-year-old and that conservations were ongoing with him and his representatives, having publicly named Taylor again in this update.

At this stage, it looks as though Richard Wood and Lee Peltier will be taking caretaker charge once more, having lost their first game last weekend in a 2-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic.

This latest update is a further setback in the Millers’ quest to secure a quick replacement for Paul Warne, with previously preferred candidate Mark Bonner opting to remain at Cambridge United.

However, the Millers remain in a respectable 12th place going into this midweek’s round of second-tier fixtures, with the South Yorkshire outfit hosting Gary Rowett’s Millwall tomorrow evening.

The Verdict:

This must be very frustrating for Rotherham because they probably feel they are in limbo at this stage until they can announce Taylor, even though they are currently in the midst of a very busy fixture schedule.

The players need to ensure their focus is on their upcoming game against the Lions – because they could fall down the table quite quickly considering how many games there are between now and the World Cup.

Unfortunately for Exeter’s boss, he won’t get a lot of time to implement his ideas on the training pitch and this is why he will want to get to work as quickly as possible.

He’s currently in an unenviable situation as a man stuck between two clubs – and he will want some certainty sooner rather than later so he can either continue progressing with the Grecians or try and keep the Millers afloat in the second tier.

His backroom staff will also want certainty regarding their futures – because all of them will probably need to relocate with Taylor if they want to be firmly involved at the New York Stadium.