Journalist reveals key obstacle in potential deal between Burnley and Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest and Burnley’s valuation of defender Joe Worrall is far apart, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

After impressing for the Reds last term, Worrall has been linked with a move to Turf Moor throughout the summer but a deal is yet to be done.

Forest made their 11th signing of the summer window earlier today, announcing the arrival of Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna.

With teenager Loïc Mbe Soh also joining during the window, Sabri Lamouchi certainly seems to have a wide variety of options in central defence.

That could suggest that a deal for Worrall may be close, however, Nixon has reported on Twitter that Burnley’s valuation of the player remains far apart from Forest’s.

The 23-year-old was a mainstay in the Reds side last season and having signed a new long-term deal earlier this year, it seems like the Clarets would have to make them a serious offer to prize the centre-back away from them.

Burnley’s interest in Worrall could hinge on James Tarkowski, who is thought to be a target of West Ham United.

The Verdict

This will likely be music to the ears of Forest fans as it seems as though a deal to bring Worrall to Turf Moor isn’t particularly close.

The East Midlands club seem to be standing strong over the 23-year-old and that is no surprise given he signed a new deal earlier this year.

It’s been a shaky start to the season for the Reds but you feel Worrall is likely to be key if they’re to launch a successful promotion campaign.