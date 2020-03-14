Journalist reveals key factors in Man United’s pursuit of Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham

Manchester United’s pursuit of Birmingham City 16-year-old Jude Bellingham will hinge on the career path and wages offered to him amidst interest from “other big hitters”, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The teenager has been fantastic in his breakthrough season for the Blues.

Bellingham only made his first-team debut back in August but has gone on to feature 35 times for the Midlands club this season–scoring four times and contributing three assists.

The versatile 16-year-old has played all across the midfield for Pep Clotet’s side and has, unsurprisingly, caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Arsenal, and United are all reportedly interested in Bellingham, who is yet to sign his first professional contract.

The Manchester outfit appear determined to secure his services as it was reported earlier this week that the teenager visited their Carrington training ground along with his parents on Monday.

Given the status of the club’s thought to be interested, it looks like it is going to be a real battle to land the hugely exciting prospect.

Nixon was asked on Twitter to assess United’s chances of landing Bellingham and suggested that the career path and wages offered, in addition to the thoughts of his family, were likely to be vital.

Trying. But so are other big hitters. Depends what career path is being offered to the lad. Not to mention wages. Looks like the player and family are checking what’s on offer. Quite right too. https://t.co/zS7w2KaQTt — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 13, 2020

The Verdict

It is going to be very, very interesting to see where Bellingham ends up going this summer.

You feel Birmingham would love to keep him but given the huge clubs chasing him, it’s hard to see that happening.

United look in better shape at the moment than they have in years and Ole Gunnar Solskjær has shown a willingness to give young players a chance, so Old Trafford could be an ideal destination for the 16-year-old.