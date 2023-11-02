Highlights Leeds United are keen to retain Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds' strong league position and results could work in their favour in this quest.

The Whites were pleased that Summerville stayed with them beyond the previous window.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Leeds United's position in the table could help them to keep Crysencio Summerville beyond the end of the January transfer window, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Dutchman has impressed at times for the Whites this term, registering six goals and four assists in 11 league appearances.

Considering one of these appearances came via a late cameo at Stoke City, that just makes this record look even more impressive, with the winger adapting to the Championship extremely well.

He was one of many Leeds players who could have departed Elland Road during the summer transfer window, but seemed to retain his professionalism.

Teammate Wilfried Gnonto had tried to force a move away from the South Yorkshire side during the summer, even making himself unavailable for games, as confirmed by the club.

But Summerville has focused on his football - and that seems to have paid dividends for him with the player managing to ignore speculation about his future and thrive.

What is Leeds United's transfer stance on Crysencio Summerville?

There is believed to be interest in Summerville, Gnonto and Wales international Ethan Ampadu.

Football Insider have reported that the Whites plan to resist offers for all three players though, with all considered key players in the club's quest to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leeds are in a reasonably strong negotiating position regarding Summerville, even though they are currently in the Championship.

Penning a four-year deal last year, his contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, meaning the club will be able to hold out for a huge amount.

But having already cashed in on a player for a sizeable amount in the summer, with Tyler Adams making the switch to AFC Bournemouth, that may give the West Yorkshire side more power to retain the winger.

What factor could help Leeds United retain Crysencio Summerville?

Transfer insider Jones believes the Whites have given themselves a potential advantage in their quest to retain the 22-year-old, with their current league position and the fact they are getting results possibly set to work in their favour.

He said: "Leeds were very, very pleased with how he decided to stay with them. He's been very focused on trying to get Leeds back to where they want to be.

"I think that it helps Leeds that things are starting to go well because if they weren't going well, I think it would be almost certain that Summerville would be snapped up if he was putting in these individual performances and the team weren't getting results.

"But as it is, Leeds will fight everything they can to keep hold of him."

Should Leeds United do everything they can to retain Crysencio Summerville?

The impact he made against Norwich City reinforces how much of an asset the Dutchman really is.

Although the Whites could spend more in January if they sold him, there are no guarantees that these new signings would make an instant impact.

This is why Leeds should be looking to retain what they have rather than spend a huge amount in the transfer window.

Stability will be needed if the Whites are to have the consistency needed to challenge for the top two.

And having already lost plenty of key players during the summer, they can't really afford to lose more.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

This is one reason why keeping Summerville is a no-brainer at this point.