Highlights Liverpool are preparing to make a bid of over £40m for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who has attracted interest from several clubs.

Lavia had an impressive 2022/23 season despite Southampton's relegation, scoring 29 league goals and drawing the attention of top-flight giants.

Southampton should consider accepting a bid over £40m for Lavia if they want to keep other key players and potentially benefit from a future sale through a sell-on clause.

Liverpool will bid more than £40m when they launch another offer for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to Ben Jacobs who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The Saints' midfielder is currently in limbo because at this stage, it's unclear whether he will be remaining at St Mary's beyond the end of the summer transfer window or not.

There's no shortage of interest in the player - but a deal is yet to be agreed and with just a month left to go in the transfer window - interested sides will need to step up their interest if they want to secure Lavia's signature following his impressive 2022/23 campaign on the south coast.

Signing for the Saints from Premier League giants Manchester City last summer, he enjoyed a reasonably successful season at his current side despite their relegation, recording 29 league goals and even managing to get himself on the scoresheet in the top flight.

And he can perhaps count himself unlucky that he was relegated at the end of last term, although he could potentially seal a top-tier return in the coming weeks with plenty of top-flight giants taking an interest in him.

Who has been linked with Romeo Lavia?

Liverpool are the side that have been the most heavily linked with the Belgian midfielder and seem to be in pole position to recruit him at this point - but Arsenal and Chelsea have also been strongly linked with all three clubs reportedly holding talks to recruit him.

Manchester United also remain in the race at this point along with a team from abroad, with Erik ten Hag looking to ensure that his side are as strong as possible heading into the new season.

Manchester City and Newcastle United were previously keeping tabs on developments too - but it remains to be seen whether either team will be able to beat others to his signature.

Jurgen Klopp's side's interest in Lavia is clear - and Chelsea also remain in contact with the Saints about potential deals for the midfielder and full-back Tino Livramento.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Liverpool's pursuit of Romeo Lavia?

Numerous outlets have already reported that the Reds will make another bid for Lavia - and Jacobs has confirmed that they will bid over £40m for him.

He told Give Me Sport: "Liverpool are preparing another offer, which will be over £40million, and the feeling is relatively positive that there is a deal there to be had.

"There is some Chelsea interest at this point, but it may become strong, especially with Moises Caicedo talks not moving as fast as they would like.

"But the key point in all this is that Lavia wants Liverpool. Knowing the player's desire, Liverpool have got more confidence. Now it's about agreeing a package with Southampton."

Should Southampton accept any bid over £40m for Romeo Lavia?

It depends.

If they want to keep hold of others including James Ward-Prowse and Livramento, they should probably be looking to accept a bid over £40m for him because Russell Martin may want to spend a decent amount in the transfer market and may only be able to do so if there are more player sales.

They should also be willing to potentially reduce their valuation of him and accept over £40m if there's a sizeable sell-on clause in a deal that takes him to Anfield, allowing the Saints to benefit from a future sale.

But if Martin's side sell other key players, they should be looking to retain Lavia because he's a top-quality player who could be a real game-changer in the Championship like Sander Berge was for Sheffield United for much of the Norwegian's stay in the second tier.

The player still has four years left on his contract, so they shouldn't be in a major rush to sell him if they don't have to. If the midfielder tries to force a sale though, they may need to cash in on him.