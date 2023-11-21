Highlights Russell Martin may struggle to keep Southampton's players happy due to their depth and competition for starting spots.

Southampton's resilience and ability to bounce back from tough defeats has helped them climb to fourth in the league.

Some players, such as Joe Aribo and Samuel Edozie, could potentially become unhappy if they don't receive enough game time.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Russell Martin may have a tough job as he looks to keep Southampton's players happy, making this claim to Give Me Sport.

Martin has already overcome his biggest challenge at St Mary's yet, with four consecutive league defeats in September placing him under a lot of pressure following a reasonably decent start to the season.

They have managed to respond to those defeats well and have remained unbeaten since then, which has allowed them to climb up to fourth spot in the league table.

Although they should be around this position considering the strength of their squad, the character they showed to drag themselves out of their rut has to be commended - as well as the fact they have done well despite not having some of their former key players at their disposal.

Not only did they lose Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse, but they also saw Nathan Tella depart and that was a blow considering how much of an asset he was for Burnley last season.

Although they did lose some key first-teamers, they were able to secure some useful additions and have a decent amount of depth in quite a few areas because of this.

What challenge does Russell Martin face at Southampton?

Pundit Jones has picked out the Saints' depth as one of their key strengths - but believes manager Martin could face difficulties in keeping players happy because of this.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, he said: "I think Martin has some serious strength in depth at Southampton. It's taken some patience to get to this point, but seeing how this is all coming together is great to see.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

"With this level of depth, Southampton have really big potential in the second half of the season. It comes with challenges because Martin has to manage the team selections and keep everybody happy.

"But you can see that there are players across the squad capable of big performances, and that has to be seen as a positive as you head into December when the fixture list will get busier. Then you've also got to come out the other side of that and assemble your proper promotion project."

Which Southampton players could become unhappy?

Joe Aribo is one player who would have wanted to secure more game time - and it wouldn't be a surprise if he wants to push for a move away in January.

The full-back area is an interesting one as well, because Kyle Walker-Peters, ex-Swansea City man Ryan Manning and James Bree will all want to start regularly, especially Walker-Peters and Bree who have dropped down a level.

Sekou Mara could potentially be left out of the matchday squad altogether when Ross Stewart is a regular part of the first-team squad at St Mary's.

And Samuel Edozie will also be keen to prove his worth after impressing at times this term.

Whether he gets regular starting opportunities remains to be seen - but he may want to make a loan exit if he doesn't secure enough game time on the south coast.