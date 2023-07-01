Reporter Darren Witcoop believes Hull City remain admirers of Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly.

Connolly's impact was the MKM Stadium was limited due to injury problems - but he showed real flashes of quality when he did play for the Tigers - scoring twice against Queens Park Rangers in a 3-0 home victory.

Although QPR were struggling at the time, it was an impressive performance from Connolly who has been out on numerous loan spells during his time at Brighton, with the player yet to establish himself as a key first-teamer at the Amex Stadium.

What is Aaron Connolly's situation at Brighton?

If the Seagulls were still in the Championship or at the bottom end of the Premier League, Connolly may have had more of a chance to impress on the south coast.

But Roberto De Zerbi has built on Graham Potter's work to ensure the club finished in a position to qualify for European football.

With extra squad depth arguably needed to cope with these extra games, that could give the Irishman an opportunity to shine but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him sold in the summer considering he only has one year left on his contract.

The Seagulls have plenty of options they can call on if Connolly does go, with Danny Welbeck, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, Evan Ferguson, Joao Pedro and Andi Zeqiri all still at the Amex.

Enciso, Ferguson and Pedro are still young, so the chances of Connolly making a big breakthrough now are probably minimal.

Should Aaron Connolly make the move to Hull City?

One thing is for certain and that's the fact he needs to move away from Brighton this summer - because he won't win regular game time on the south coast.

In terms of a move to Hull, he may face a lot of competition for a starting spot when the likes of Oscar Estupinan and Benjamin Tetteh are available, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh also able to operate in a central role.

Tetteh has looked promising at times and Estupinan was prolific for the Tigers at one point, so Connolly will need to seek reassurances regarding how much game time he would be getting at the MKM Stadium next term if he joined permanently.

Hull could be a good destination for him - but if he has numerous options on the table - he should take a look at each proposal carefully and select the best move for him.

Game time has to be high on his priority list, but he also needs to be comfortable where he is. If a move abroad doesn't suit him, he should only be looking at clubs in the UK.