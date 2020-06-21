Journalist reveals ‘huge’ compensation fee as Bolton Wanderers look to appoint EFL boss

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Bolton Wanderers will need to pay upwards of £200k in compensation to secure the services of current Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe.

After their inevitable relegation into League Two, Bolton are once again searching the market for a manager.

Their demise was confirmed earlier in the month when it was announced that both the League One and Two seasons would be curtailed, and soon after it was revealed that Keith Hill would not be renewing his stay at Bolton.

The managerial hunt then commenced. Several names have so far been tipped with the vacant job, including both Gary Bowyer and Nigel Clough. Since then however, both Bowyer and Clough have seemingly fell out-of-contention, and the club now look keen on the Argyle boss.

Nixon however has revealed that Lowe will come at a costly price to Bolton:

Bolton. Ryan Lowe compo will be around 200k. Plymouth unlikely to budge. Ian Evatt figure roughly the same. Quality doesn’t come cheap. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 21, 2020

Ian Evatt is also in the running for the Bolton job. The ex-Blackpool and Chesterfield Town defender has this season taken Barrow into the Football League, being crowned National League champions after their season was also curtailed.

However, Nixon has also revealed that Bolton will need to pay a similar compensation fee to bring Evatt to Bolton.

The verdict

Bolton are a club in turmoil. Their demise has been painful to watch and yet again they’re at a crossroads. Both Lowe and Evatt have promising recent histories in management, but for Bolton, and especially in the current climate, these healthy compensation fees may stand firmly between them and their managerial targets