Newcastle United are not prepared to spend more than £45m on Leicester City midfielder James Maddison at this point, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Magpies are one of several teams interested in luring the England international away from the King Power Stadium this summer, but it's unclear whether they will be able to recruit him considering they will also want to address other areas during the upcoming transfer window.

Having qualified for Europe, Eddie Howe's side will need extra depth to cope with the demands that will be placed on them, but will also need to be wary of financial fair play rules as they look to remain within the limits.

How much do Newcastle United have to spend this summer?

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies have around £75m to spend this summer which doesn't seem like a huge amount considering they finished in the top four last term.

However, it remains to be seen whether player sales will boost the size of their budget.

Sales will probably be needed if they want to recruit the England international - because Leicester aren't prepared to sell him for a low fee and talkSPORT even believe the Foxes currently value him at £60m.

How much should Newcastle United be willing to spend on James Maddison?

Considering Maddison only has one year left on his deal, the Magpies shouldn't be going in with a huge offer straight away.

Following their return to the Championship, Leicester will surely need to balance their books and with the midfielder likely to be keen on a move, an exit seems to be inevitable.

What fee he will be sold for remains to be seen - but Newcastle are entitled to take the view that they shouldn't be spending more than £40m-£45m on him.

He's certainly an impressive player and could be a great long-term asset at 26 for Howe's side - but spending more than £40m on him doesn't seem logical at this stage considering his contract situation.

They will be highly satisfied if they beat other Premier League clubs to his signature, but if they only have a budget of around £75m, they need to make that stretch by recruiting some cheaper gems.

But if they make a few sales and Maddison becomes available for an affordable amount, they should be actively considering making a move for him, because he's a very talented player who could prove to be a real game-changer in front of goal at St James' Park.