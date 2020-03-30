Journalist reveals how much it would cost Bristol City to sign 27-y/o this summer

It’s safe to say that it’s been a season to forget for Benik Afobe so far with Bristol City, with the forward being ruled out injured for the majority of this year’s campaign.

Afobe has only made six appearances for Bristol City this season, after being sidelined with an ACL injury back in August. He hasn’t featured since their 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough in August 2019.

The Robins have been impressive this term, but have struggled for consistency at times heading into a crucial period of the season, as the race for the play-offs continues.

Afobe has recently returned to training, and the break from fixtures across the EFL could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the former Wolves striker.

In a Q&A for Bristol Live, journalist Gregor MacGregor revealed that Bristol City hold the option to sign Afobe permanently for a fee believed to be in the region of £6million in the summer.

“As reported last week, our understanding is that Pereira’s fee is around the £5m mark.

“While Benik Afobe is – according to our sources – around £6m to turn permanent.

To put those fees into some context: Famara Diedhiou was a club record when he signed, for a fee of £5.3m made public by the club.”

Due to recent events, Bristol City aren’t due back in action until the 2nd May, when they take on Preston North End in what is certain to be a tricky test for Lee Johnson’s side.

Can you score full marks in this Bristol City quiz?

1 of 15 1. Have Bristol City won higher or lower than 14 games this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict:

This is a hefty fee to be paying if they decided to stump up the cash.

Afobe hasn’t exactly been at his best with Bristol City and has spent the majority of his time out injured, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

Luckily, Nahki Wells has provided them with options in attack and has scored goals to keep them within touching distance of the play-off positions.

I would be stunned if Bristol City decided to make Afobe’s loan spell a permanent one, as there are better and less injury-prone players out there in the transfer market heading into the summer.