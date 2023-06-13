Journalist Dean Jones has revealed that Leicester City managerial candidate Graham Potter has reservations about dropping down to the Championship.

Potter has been out of work since April after being sacked by Chelsea following a disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge, winning just 12 of his 31 games in charge after his move from Brighton in September.

The Daily Mail claimed that Leicester first approached Potter in April after the sacking of Brendan Rodgers, but Potter rejected the move as he wanted to take a break following his dismissal by the Blues.

Dean Smith was appointed as Rodgers' replacement on a short-term deal, but he was unable to keep the Foxes in the Premier League, winning just two of his eight games in charge and his future at the King Power Stadium is uncertain, although he is said to have supporters among the club's hierarchy after holding talks last week.

Leicester reportedly made a second move for Potter earlier this month, but the 48-year-old once again turned them down.

Potter is not the only candidate for the Foxes job, with Steven Gerrard, Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, Scott Parker and Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca all linked.

What did Dean Jones say?

Speaking to Football League World, Jones said that Potter was not keen on the prospect of managing in the Championship, but revealed that he shares the same agent as former Leicester boss Rodgers.

Asked whether Potter and Gerrard are the leadign candidates for the role, Jones said: "Definitely two options for them to consider, I don't know if they are leading options yet.

"Steven Gerrard will have to wait to see what his own personal intentions are in terms of his next management job.

"Graham Potter, I don't think was that interested in dropping down a league either.

"But his agent is known at Leicester, he is also Brendan Rodgers' agent, so he'll know everything he needs to know about the club."

Will Graham Potter join Leicester City?

It seems incredibly unlikely that Potter will be making the move to the King Power Stadium.

Potter has rejected the Foxes on two occasions and as Jones says, he is not interested in managing in the Championship and is holding out for a Premier League job.

It is understandably why Potter feels he has earned the right to continue in the top flight despite his struggles at Chelsea, particularly considering the challenges he experienced at Stamford Bridge with a new ownership model, significant spending and having to manage a huge squad.

Potter is an excellent coach and it would be a coup if the Foxes could convince him to join, but it looks like they will now need to focus on other targets.