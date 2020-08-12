Journalist reveals failed Leeds United pursuit of multi-million pound forward deal

It has been revealed that Leeds United missed out on a deal to sign Jonathan David, with the Gent striker heading to Lille in a multi-million pound transfer.

Leeds are on the lookout for a forward to come into the squad at Elland Road and provide cover for Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts, with that pair scoring a combined 20 goals last season in the Championship.

Of course, Leeds won promotion and are looking for someone to come in and hike up their conversion rate in the top-flight.

David was mentioned in the conversations surrounding Leeds previously and Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to confirm their interest in the striker was ‘real’ indicating that there’s money for them to make a high-profile addition to the attacking positions.

The David interest was real. So you must have cash. And must want a forward. https://t.co/Smw94DiRQ2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 12, 2020

In the last 24 hours, David has moved from Gent to Lille in a deal worth £27m. The 20-year-old scored 30 league goals in 60 appearances for Gent, but rather than moving to England, he’s opted for Ligue 1 and Lille.

Where Leeds go in pursuit of their next target remains to be seen, with the Premier League season around a month away now.

The Verdict

A striker is a priority for Leeds this summer, with the Whites simply not able to rely solely on Bamford to score the goals to keep them in the Premier League.

David would have been a real high-profile signing and whilst the interest from the Whites appears to have been ‘real’, whether they were ever truly in the running is a mystery.

Whether it’s a striker of David’s ilk, or someone domestic, there’s certainly a need to press on with this now.

