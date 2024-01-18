Highlights Forest's financial fair play breach may benefit Leeds in their potential quest to sign Neco Williams.

Leeds should consider signing Williams, who has proven his ability in the past and offers versatility.

The full-back area is one that the Whites need to address.

Dean Jones believes Nottingham Forest's financial fair play breach could potentially help Leeds United to secure the signature of Neco Williams, speaking to Give Me Sport.

Forest have been charged following this breach, along with Everton who have already been deducted 10 points by the Independent Disciplinary Commission this season.

This news could be catastrophic for both teams who aren't out of trouble yet, even without points being docked.

Some would argue that the Reds' breach is no surprise considering the huge amount of money they spent back in the summer of 2022, although some of that spending was justified considering they had to rebuild their squad.

Having plenty of loanees on their books during the promotion-winning 2021/22 season, they need to recruit quite a few players, although the scale of their rebuild came as a surprise to some.

Following their charge, Forest may be extra careful when entering the transfer market, and could potentially be prepared to cash in on some players so they aren't found in breach again.

One player who could potentially be loaned out or sold is full-back and Wales international Williams, who has made just 11 league appearances this term with some of these displays coming from the bench.

Dean Jones on factor that could help Leeds United to sign Neco Williams

The Whites' owners have shown their willingness to spend.

Despite not generating as much as some of their other promotion rivals from player sales during the summer, they were prepared to spend with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe arriving at Elland Road during the previous window.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

It may be difficult for them to sign Williams, but transfer insider Jones believes Forest's problems could give them a glimmer of hope of getting a deal over the line.

He said: "I do think that this one is going to be a really difficult one to do.

"Obviously, Forest have new complications of their own to deal with at the moment, so that might help Leeds - in some way - to land him. But the plan for Forest was not to get rid of Williams this month.

"It's interesting that Leeds are exploring it, but I think it is also worth considering that Leeds have got feelers out on four or five players like this at the moment.

"It was probably more in hope than expectation that they could actually get a deal done for Williams."

Leeds United should look into Neco Williams deal

Leeds may find Williams too pricey and he may not even be available.

But he has already performed very well in the Championship in the past.

And he can operate on both sides, which could make him a very valuable option.

Djed Spence played on both sides - but Williams could be even better at operating on either side of the pitch.

He will only get better too, so if they could bring him in permanently, that could be a great bit of business.