Journalist reveals factor likely to decide new Bolton manager

Speaking with a fan on social media, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Bolton’s next appointment will come down to just who they can afford to bring in.

The Trotters saw their relegation to League Two rubber-stamped last week as clubs in League One – or most of them – voted to curtail the season and get on with planning for 2020/21.

Since, the club has parted company with Keith Hill and it now remains to be seen who’s going to come in next and try and get them heading in the right direction up the EFL.

With that in mind, then, Nixon has revealed that with a number of targets getting linked, it’s going to come down to who they can afford to bring in, especially if compensation is needed:

Bowyer. Evatt. Grayson. Etc. Will come down to what they can afford. https://t.co/tQ0u1A35Bo — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 15, 2020

The Verdict

Bolton aren’t as strapped for cash as they were this time last year but, even so, they’re not exactly swimming in money at the moment.

The fact that this is such an important thing to consider underlines that, and fans will be eager to see the club make the right decision both in terms of finances and for success on the pitch.

Plenty of names are getting linked, now it remains to be seen who’s going to come in.