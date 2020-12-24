Journalist reveals exactly where Bradford City are as they look to replace Stuart McCall

Bradford City are reportedly still undecided on who they want to come in and replace Stuart McCall at Valley Parade.

After a woeful start to the season left Bradford flirting with the League Two relegation zone, the Bantams opted to part company with McCall earlier in December.

However, they are yet to settle on who will replace him in the dugout on a permanent basis.

Paul Hurst, who is formerly of Shrewsbury, Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe, has been heavily linked with the job over the course of the last week.

Reliable journalist Alan Nixon has confirmed that whilst the Bantams have met Hurst, they still remain undecided on who they want to succeed McCall and lead them into 2021.

Currently, Bradford sit 18th in the League Two table and have enjoyed a positive string of results since McCall’s departure.

A draw with Crawley Town stopped a hideous losing streak and, since then, the West Yorkshire side have started to kick on.

They recorded back-to-back wins over Cambridge United and Grimsby Town to pull themselves clear of any immediate trouble.

Seven points now separate Bradford and the relegation zone.

The Verdict

Perhaps one reason why Bradford are undecided on who will replace McCall is because Mark Trueman is doing such a good job as caretaker.

With results picking up, it gives Bradford time to assess the options ahead of them and ensure they get the right appointment through the door.

It’s a real credit to Trueman what he’s doing and you’ve got to be certain that club officials will be delighted too.

