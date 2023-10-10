Highlights John Eustace was desperate to make the Birmingham City job a success, as he expressed in a private conversation with Neil Moxley.

Birmingham City's decision to sack Eustace, despite being in the play-off places, has been met with criticism from Birmingham fans and football supporters across the country.

The club's statement revealed they wanted a manager to implement a 'no fear' style of football and a winning mentality.

John Eustace expressed how desperate he was to make the Birmingham City job a success just weeks before his sacking in a private conversation with Neil Moxley, according to the same journalist who revealed this in the Daily Mirror.

Eustace was dismissed from his role yesterday despite the fact Blues currently sit in the play-off places, with Birmingham's board opting for a change of direction.

This decision has been met with a lot of criticism, not just from Birmingham fans but also from football supporters across the country, with the majority questioning whether this is a good decision.

Blues have spent much of the past five years at the bottom end of the table - but Eustace did well enough to steer them away from the relegation zone and built on that by starting the 2023/24 campaign strongly.

Unfortunately for him, that wasn't enough to secure his future and he now finds himself unemployed, just weeks after being linked with the Rangers job after managing to squeeze the best out of Birmingham.

Why did Birmingham City sack John Eustace?

In their statement yesterday, the club revealed that they wanted a manager to come in to implement a 'no fear' style of football and they clearly didn't think Eustace could do that.

The same statement revealed that the board wanted to see a winning mentality and culture of ambition created - and they will be keeping that in mind when choosing their next manager.

If reports are anything to go by, it looks as though they have already chosen Eustace's successor with Wayne Rooney being heavily linked with the top job at St Andrew's.

He left his role at DC United just a matter of days ago - and looks set to jump straight back into management with the Midlands side.

What did John Eustace say to Neil Moxley?

Going into their trip to Watford last month, the Midlands outfit had gone unbeaten in the league and were in the promotion mix.

This was an excellent start for Eustace - and just before that game at Vicarage Road - Eustace pulled reporter Moxley aside after the pre-match press conference. According to Moxley, Eustace told him: "Just to tell you that this is personal for me.

"I care about this. I live here. I know what this means. I’m desperate to make this a success."

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

The club remain in the promotion mix at this point - and currently sit just inside the play-off zone.

Was John Eustace's sacking at Birmingham City harsh?

This was a very harsh dismissal - and this revealed message just makes this sacking more heartbreaking.

Eustace clearly cared and still cares about the club - and the fact he's been booted out whilst the club is in the promotion mix is a massive gamble.

The board does need to have faith in their manager - but it's difficult to understand why Eustace wasn't sacked in the summer if the new owners wanted to hire a replacement.

With the club doing so well, this decision is a massive risk, especially with the fanbase very much behind Eustace before his departure.

And you feel this call could backfire, even though Rooney did reasonably well at Derby County.