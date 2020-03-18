Journalist reveals dramatic twist in Charlton boardroom dispute

Guardian Sport journalist Ben Fisher has given a dramatic update on the boardroom dispute at Charlton Athletic.

The club’s majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer and executive chairman Matt Southall have been at odds over the management of the club and it was reported this week that Nimer has asked Southall to resign from his post.

In the latest development, Fisher revealed on Twitter than Nimer has now approached former Barnsley CEO Gauthier Ganaye about taking on a similar role at The Valley.

This would appear to be a blow Southall, with his job essentially being offered elsewhere.

Understand former #barnsleyfc CEO Gauthier Ganaye has been approached by representatives of Charlton majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer over taking a similar role at #cafc. Nimer has asked chairman Matt Southall to resign. — Ben Fisher (@benfisherj) March 18, 2020

A club statement last week revealed that Nimer would not end his financial backing for the club, which he previously threatened if Southall refused to leave.

The verdict

As the days go by it appears Nimer is taking over the situation and is re-establishing his position of power at the club.

Southall has now been asked to resign and his job is essentially being offered to someone else, which suggests this struggle could soon be over.

The club’s statement appears to have confirmed Nimer is back in the picture after it initially said he was set to depart.