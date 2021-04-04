Details of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ major financial investment if Sunderland win Championship promotion emerge

Lee Johnson will have up to £60 million available to spend next season of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ money if Sunderland are promoted to the Championship, per Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon has revealed that the money will not all be spent at once, but it is available if needed and it is the clearest indication yet that the new Swiss owner wants to get the Black Cats back into the Premier League at the quickest opportunity.

Sunderland’s results and performances have gone up a gear since Johnson became the head coach back in December 2020, and after Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover was confirmed in February confidence seems to be sky-high.

The club have appointed a new Head of Data and Analysis and are close to bringing in Stuart Harvey as the Head of Recruitment, so moves are being made to take the club to the next level.

The way the results are going on the pitch, the Black Cats should be in the Championship next season unless they finish in the lottery that is the play-offs, but with £60 million apparently available to Johnson next season, promotion this season looks to be very important.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Sunderland midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Black Cats fan?

1 of 20 In what year did Max Power first join Sunderland on loan from Wigan? 2016 2017 2018 2019

The Verdict

It’s hard to see the Black Cats actually spending that kind of money next season, but it shows the new owner’s intentions.

Louis-Dreyfus is a very rich young man – he’s sitting on a trust fund that is worth $2 billion thanks to his family’s business interests and he’s added Sunderland to that portfolio.

Sunderland – like all clubs – will have lost money this season from playing behind closed doors for the whole campaign, and when you factor in that their wage bill is probably the highest in the league, fans will be thankful a wealthy man like Dreyfus has come in at this time.

Once fans return next season to pack the Stadium of Light out, the club can start to make lots of money again – most of which will be from ticket sales – but it also looks like lots of cash will be invested and it looks like the good times are here to stay for the club.