Journalist reveals clear Middlesbrough transfer stance on Leeds United man amid Norwich City interest

Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh is not on Middlesbrough’s shortlist ahead of the January transfer window with this position not a priority for the club, according to an update from Teesside Live journalist Craig Johns.

The 21-year-old has only made one Premier League appearance this term, failing to win game time at a senior level under Jesse Marsch which will come as a huge frustration for him considering he was one of the first names on the teamsheet at Cardiff City during the second half of last term.

Recording three assists in 22 league appearances for the Bluebirds, he was a reliable asset who could be counted on both defensively and going forward.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Middlesbrough’s season so far

1 of 22 Who did Middlesbrough face on the opening day of the 2022-23 season? Stoke QPR Sheff Utd West Brom

With this, there’s no shortage of reported interest in him going into next month, with Norwich City believed to be in the mix for his signature amid speculation surrounding Max Aarons’ future at Carrow Road.

They will face a considerable amount of competition for his signature though, with Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, West Ham United and teams from around Europe also believed to be interested in him.

However, Boro aren’t thought to be in the race which could give league rivals Norwich a boost in their potential quest to secure his services, though it remains to be seen what Drameh’s preferred destination is.

The Verdict:

The right-back spot shouldn’t be a top priority for Boro at this stage considering they have Anfernee Dijksteel and Tommy Smith with Darnell Fisher to return at some point as well.

Instead, they should be looking to turn their attention to the midfield area, because a more experienced alternative to Hayden Hackney could be useful with a long-term successor for Jonny Howson also required.

As well as this, a winger or two may also be useful considering the fact they recruited for a different system during the summer window when Chris Wilder didn’t intend to operate with advanced wide men.

Jones may be a guaranteed starter when fit – but more depth and competition is needed to maximise performance levels and they could use the January window to ensure they have a decent number of options at their disposal.

And up top, a big signing could be required to give themselves the best chance of winning promotion at the end of this term. Chuba Akpom may be in good form – but another starter could be ideal.