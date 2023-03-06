Journalist reveals Charlton Athletic’s stance on Dean Holden ahead of expected Oxford United approach

Charlton Athletic are still keen to keep hold of current boss Dean Holden despite the fact contract negotiations have stalled at The Valley, according to an update on Twitter from journalist Nick Mashiter.

The Addicks were in talks with the ex-Bristol City boss regarding fresh terms after Queens Park Rangers made an approach for him last month following Neil Critchley’s sacking, though the Championship outfit eventually opted to appoint Gareth Ainsworth.

However, the collapse of a takeover deal in the English capital has meant Holden’s future at the club remains uncertain at this point, with Thomas Sandgaard potentially unwilling to give him a big contract at this point.

Sandgaard looked set to sell the club to Charlie Methven and his team last month – but with the former pulling out of the deal – takeover speculation may continue to swirl and Oxford United are keen to capitalise on this uncertainty.

According to yesterday’s report from the Daily Mail, they are likely to make an approach for Holden following the dismissal of Karl Robinson with Charlton’s boss at the top of their target list.

But it doesn’t look as though the Addicks are willing to let him go easily, with the London-based outfit wanting to keep hold of him.

The Verdict:

Charlton need to get their act together quickly if they want to retain their current manager because Holden won’t be keen for his future to be uncertain much longer.

Alex Neil’s move from Sunderland to Stoke City just goes to show that some managers are willing to make a move to a league rival if it means they have more security and that’s what Oxford may be able to offer him.

Not only could they be willing to offer him a better contract – but they have also shown that they are willing to be patient with Karl Robinson spending quite a few seasons at the Kassam Stadium before his departure.

Robinson couldn’t have any complaints with his departure either because the U’s are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone at this stage and need to turn their form around sooner rather than later.

With these factors in mind, Charlton shouldn’t be complacent when it comes to their manager because although they are a big club, they may need to take certain steps to ensure he stays in the English capital.