Journalist reveals change of transfer focus for Blackburn

Blackburn have plenty of plates to juggle in terms of transfer dealings this month when it comes to both incomings and outgoings – and according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, their main focus could now be a new striker.

The side currently have a few solid forwards in their ranks this season, with Ben Brereton-Diaz being the standout. The Chile international has fired in 20 goals so far in the Championship this campaign and, behind him, there is also Sam Gallagher and Reda Khadra who can play as a striker.

However, Brereton-Diaz has plenty of teams circling him for his signature and Gallagher is now sidelined with an injury. That means if the former does depart the club this month, they could be very short on options.

If that is the case – and regardless of whether Brereton-Diaz departs or not – they may need to add in some fresh faces during the winter window.

Now, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, it looks like Tony Mowbray is indeed eyeing up a fresh striking addition as his next move.

The report states that an ‘out and out’ striker could be the next port of call for the club – and that will ensure they are well prepared for all eventualities at Ewood Park.

That should also stand them in good stead for the rest of the season. If the side want to continue to fight for a promotion in the league this campaign, then they will need to have as strong a squad as possible and as many names available for selection as they can.

If they can strengthen their forward options, then that should certainly make them contenders for a Premier League spot next season come the end of the campaign.

The Verdict

Blackburn will no doubt be desperate to keep hold of Ben Brereton-Diaz at all costs this month, as they bid to try and get a promotion this season.

However, if a Premier League outfit comes in with a huge eight-figure bid, then it may be hard for Blackburn to turn down. If they do end up selling him, then a striker will be a matter of priority for Tony Mowbray.

Even if the player isn’t sold, a striker could certainly be a good move this month. Ensuring they have a good wealth of options that can come into the rotation and score can ultimately serve them well as they look to try and secure a top six spot.

A move for a new forward then could be a shrewd addition, regardless of any outgoings. If he can sign a solid player to help bolster their attack, then it could really help them bag an automatic spot rather than a play-off one.