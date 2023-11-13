Highlights Willy Gnonto is potentially unlikely to leave Leeds United in January despite attracting interest from clubs like Roma, Lazio, and Everton.

Wilfried Gnonto is looking unlikely to make an exit from Leeds United in January as things stand, according to Give Me Sport.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of major interest this year and this isn't a major surprise considering he shone in the Premier League last term and was a shining light despite their relegation.

However, things haven't worked out well for the winger since the Whites' relegation, with the player pushing for a move away from Elland Road back in the summer but failing to make an exit.

He even made himself unavailable for games against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City after he and his representatives were told that he wasn't for sale during the previous window, with the wide man seeing plenty of teammates leave but not being sanctioned an exit himself.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

In the end, he was integrated back into the first team but suffered an injury at Hull City that disrupted the early stages of his season.

Registering just one goal and one assist in 10 league appearances so far this term, he will be looking to improve that record before the January transfer window as he potentially looks to put himself in the shop window.

Who has taken an interest in Willy Gnonto in recent times?

The Italian has reportedly attracted the interest of Roma and Lazio and that isn't a major surprise considering the youngster has featured for his country at a senior international level.

Everton are also believed to have retained their interest - and it remains to be seen whether they make a fresh January move for him as a potential long-term replacement for Jack Harrison - who is on loan from the Whites.

The Toffees will need a considerable amount of money to make this deal a reality, with Leeds in a strong negotiating position considering the player's deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026.

What is the latest on Willy Gnonto's Leeds United future?

Journalist Jacobs believes Gnonto is happy at Elland Road at the moment, contrary to some reports elsewhere.

And with this in mind, he doesn't believe a January move is on the horizon for the 19-year-old.

He said: "Yeah, I think so [feeling content]. I don't think the player is unhappy, despite reports, and I also think that Leeds still feel that he's got a big role to play.

"So a January exit is not looking likely. It would be very difficult for Gnonto to push for anything mid-season after what happened last summer, having apologised to Daniel Farke and I know that Angus Kinnear played a big role in that kind of mediation as well.

"And from Leeds' point of view, they want squad depth. They still feel that he can break into the side and earn a starting spot more regularly. And also, they want to know where they stand at the end of the season before making any decisions."

Should Leeds United keep or sell Willy Gnonto in January?

It all depends on the player's stance.

If the player is happy to stay put, the Whites should be looking to retain him because he can be a real asset at this level and will probably start getting himself on the scoresheet more regularly sooner rather than later.

He may be valuable now - but he could be even more valuable next summer if he can score regularly and get a few assists.

If he pushes for a move away though, he should be sold.

Leeds can't afford to have any passengers during their promotion push and that's why Gnonto will be if he's more focused on securing an exit.

At the moment, he seems to be content.