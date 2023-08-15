Highlights Sheffield United won't be pursuing a deal for Chuba Akpom and will instead focus on other transfer targets.

Akpom is set to join Ajax in a €14m deal.

Lens had also reportedly agreed a deal with Boro, but the French side look set to miss out along with the Blades.

Journalist Alan Nixon believes Sheffield United won't hijack Ajax's deal for Middlesbrough star Chuba Akpom and will move on to other targets instead, taking to X (14/8; 10:53pm) to share this news.

The Blades were previously in the race for the 27-year-old, who scored 28 league goals for Michael Carrick's Boro during the 2022/23 campaign and revived his career at the Riverside in a remarkable fashion.

Carrick's side could be the victims of their own success with Akpom though because with the player only having one year left on his deal, that has reduced their chances of being able to retain him beyond the end of the summer.

Ajax deal for Chuba Akpom agreed

The Dutch giants have reportedly agreed a €14m move for the attacker after seeing him impress on Teesside.

The Athletic believe €12m of that is guaranteed with a further €2m potentially coming in the form of add-ons in the future.

It seems as though the player is keen to make this move, with the player being given permission to the Netherlands for the medical before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract in Amsterdam.

Not only will Akpom benefit from having that financial security - but he will also have the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the Netherlands and will have the chance to compete in European competitions too.

Previously spending time in Belgium and Greece, the 27-year-old seemingly isn't fazed by moving abroad and now looks set to spend a decent chunk of his career in the Dutch capital.

Lens had also agreed a deal to take the player to France, but Paul Heckingbottom's Blades were unable to meet Boro's valuation for the ex-Arsenal man and with this, failed to seal a breakthrough in negotiations.

Although it may not be too late to hijack this deal, Nixon believes United won't be reviving their interest in the 27-year-old and have moved on to other targets instead.

Will Sheffield United regret not signing Chuba Akpom?

A €14m deal was probably too steep for the Blades considering they won't want to spend too much this summer.

They may have sold Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge - but they have already spent a chunk of the money they generated for the duo on five players including Gustavo Hamer - who wouldn't have been cheap.

And with that need to spend carefully in mind, they probably won't regret not forking out a big fee for Akpom, who had less than a year left on his contract at the Riverside.

A huge amount of credit needs to go to the player for reviving his career, but it could be argued that he has only had one very good campaign on Teesside.

With this, he's not guaranteed to be a success this season, especially with the Blades in a higher division than Boro.

He may have been a good signing with Ndiaye going though and it's a shame they have missed out on the 27-year-old - but they will surely have other irons in the fire as they potentially look to strengthen their attack further before the deadline.