Highlights Blackburn Rovers seem to be determined to keep Adam Wharton at the club for the rest of the season.

Wharton has been impressing as a regular starter for Rovers, earning the attention of other clubs including Newcastle United.

The midfielder's long-term contract will give the Lancashire side more power in their quest to retain him.

The Lancashire Telegraph journalist Elliott Jackson believes Blackburn Rovers are committed to ensuring Adam Wharton remains at the club for the remainder of the season.

The young midfielder has been a shining star for Rovers once again this term, making his full first-team breakthrough last season and shining in a number of games during the 2022/23 campaign.

He was particularly impressive against Burnley, who won the title at Ewood Park that night.

And he has built on that this season, establishing himself as a regular starter under Jon Dahl Tomasson who will be keen to keep a player of his quality for as long as possible.

He may have come off the bench for a couple of games during the latter stages of last month, but he started against Norwich City and Preston North End since then and is doing everything he can to put himself in the shop window ahead of the January window.

With his side currently sitting in midtable, he may be thinking about his long-term future with the player likely to want to ply his trade in the Premier League at some point after already showing that he can cope and thrive at this level.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

He hasn't been short of interest during this calendar year and that's no surprise, with Everton previously linked with a move for him.

Whether they will move for the young midfielder following their 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules remains to be seen though.

Will Newcastle United make a January bid for Adam Wharton?

The Sun reported last month that Newcastle United will make a bid for Wharton during the January transfer window.

Having been unsuccessful in their first attempt to get a deal over the line, it looks as though the Magpies remain intent on bringing him to St James' Park as part of their revolution.

They aren't the only team in this race though - and Blackburn's potential desperation to keep him for the remainder of the season may make it difficult for them to get a deal over the line.

The Lancashire Telegraph stated: "There was interest in Adam Wharton in the summer but if he's going to leave, I don't see it mid-season.

"I think Rovers have committed to ensuring he stays this season and continues to develop."

What key factors could help Blackburn Rovers to keep Adam Wharton?

Firstly, his contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2027 and that means they aren't at risk of losing him for nothing if they don't sell him during the January window.

Blackburn could potentially price Newcastle out of a move and have every right to do so.

As well as his contract situation, the player's potential stance may also help their cause.

At the moment, he's winning plenty of first-team football and that's a real positive for him, so he may not be itching for a move away.

And as a local boy who has a real connection with his current side, having graduated from their youth system, he won't want to force an exit.

This is why it wouldn't be a surprise if he stays beyond the end of the next window.