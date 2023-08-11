Highlights Aston Villa is unlikely to pursue a late move for Tyler Adams, with Chelsea closing in on securing the midfielder.

Villa should focus on other areas including their forward department.

Unai Emery's side also need to ensure they stay within financial fair play limits to avoid sanctions.

Aston Villa are unlikely to try and secure a late move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, according to Dan Bardell who spoke to Aston Villa News.

The American has been linked with a number of clubs during this transfer window, with 90min reporting that Brentford, Brighton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were all keeping tabs on his situation at Elland Road.

But Chelsea have made the first decisive mood, triggering the star's release clause. It's now believed that the Blues are closing in on the midfielder.

Chelsea closing in on Tyler Adams

Not only has his release clause been triggered, but personal terms have also been agreed and that means a medical may be the only thing that could prevent Adams from securing a switch to Stamford Bridge.

This capture would be a big boost for Mauricio Pochettino's side who are in desperate need of more depth in the middle of the park, but look set to miss out on Brighton's Moises Caicedo with Liverpool striking a £110m agreement for him.

They are also struggling to get a deal for Southampton star Romeo Lavia, with the club recently having a £48m bid rejected for the promising teenager who is also attracting interest from elsewhere.

With just a few weeks left to go until the summer window closes, the Blues are at risking of leaving themselves short of options in the middle of the park if they don't get deals for two or three midfield players over the line before the deadline.

They may not be competing in Europe during the upcoming campaign - but they still need an adequate amount of depth in all areas.

Will Aston Villa hijack Chelsea's move for Tyler Adams?

It was previously reported that Unai Emery's side were ready to trigger the American's release clause - but Bardell has all but ruled out a late Villa move for the 24-year-old.

He said: "They’re saying Chelsea are more likely to explore a move. I think Villa are done in terms of incomings unless an interesting attacking player comes up.

"I don’t think you can see Villa doing anything else. We’re going up towards the end of the window so I don’t think we’ll see Villa make a move for Tyler Adams."

Should Aston Villa make a late move for Tyler Adams?

Considering Villa re now in Europe, they need as much depth in the middle of the park as possible and the addition of Adams could allow the likes of Tim Iroegbunam and Lamare Bogarde to seal loan exits.

However, they have a decent amount of depth in this area with their youngsters in mind and if they are to improve any position, they should probably be taking a closer look at their goalkeeping department and striker area.

Another keeper would be ideal for depth. In the forward department, they may have depth, but they are probably lacking a bit of quality and this is why they should be focusing more on this area.

With this in mind, you can understand why they haven't made a move for Adams and they need to ensure they are remaining within financial fair play limits too, having forked out a sizeable amount for the likes of Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby.

If they breach FFP rules, there could be severe punishments for Emery's side.