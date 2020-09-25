Journalist reveals chance of Aston Villa signing EFL player with Palace and West Ham hot in pursuit

There is ‘no chance’ that Brentford winger Said Benrahma will join Aston Villa this summer, according to Sky Sports Lyall Thomas.

The Algerian turned heads with his explosive performances for the Bees last term – scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists as he helped the west London side to the play-off final.

Following Brentford’s defeat at Wembley, it has seemed all summer that the 25-year-old was likely to secure a top-flight move and the demand appears to be there.

Villa, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United are among the sides linked with a move for Benrahma and last week it was reported that the two London-based sides had tabled offers for the player.

The winger hasn’t featured once for Thomas Frank’s side this term and, according to Thomas, his future remains up in the air.

It is understood, however, that there is no chance that Benrahma joins Villa this summer.

Thomas added that he has no concerns over the winger’s attitude if he doesn’t leave.

The Birmingham club have already landed one of the Bees forwards in this window, signing Ollie Watkins in a deal worth up to £33 million.

Can you name these 10 ex-Aston Villa midfielders?

1 of 10 Who is this? Gareth Barry James Milner

The Verdict

Benrahma has been fantastic for the Bees over the past two seasons and there is no doubt in my mind that he’s ready to take the step up to the Premier League.

It doesn’t seem that’ll be with Villa, however, which is perhaps understandable after the recent signing of Bertrand Traore.

Bees fans will love to hear Thomas’ suggestion that there are unlikely to be any attitude issues with the winger should he stay. Though recent reports suggest that there remains a fair amount of interest.