Journalist reveals Bright Osayi-Samuel situation with Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City on standby – Crystal Palace drop out

Queens Park Rangers’ Bright Osayi-Samuel has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, but the 22-year-old is said to be ‘taking a break’ before he decides.

It’s been a hectic few weeks for the QPR man. He’s been pictured on private planes, rumoured to be in Belgium signing a deal with Club Brugge, all whilst being the reported target of several Premier League and Championship clubs.

All of Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City and West Brom are, or have been in the race for Osayi-Samuel, but journalist Alan Nixon has provided an update on his situation:

I’m surprised he hasn’t signed by now. But going abroad is a big thing for a young guy. All the clubs here know the price. Nobody has matched it yet. https://t.co/GtSzxgcdHQ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 2, 2020

Player went to see them. Taking a few days break. Then decides. https://t.co/cQQYEd9Jv5 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 2, 2020

So in the next week, a deal should be finalised for Osayi-Samuel. Brugge allegedly tabled a £4.7 million bid for the winger, but then came the Premier League interest, and his move has since been suspended.

Now though it seems that Crystal Palace might be dropping out of the race:

Palace have today been linked with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr after the Hornets’ relegation into the Championship, and after Wilfried Zaha was told he could leave by the club.

Osayi-Samuel then still has plenty of options, but as Nixon points out, the youngster is taking some days rest before decided – hopefully in the next seven days we’ll know where his future lies.

The verdict

It’s a huge decision for a young footballer to make. Moving abroad, moving up into the Premier League – all of these things take a lot of careful consideration and it’s not surprising that the move is still pending.

One thing looks certain though and that’s that he won’t be at QPR for much longer. He’s shown this season that he’s one of the best and most dynamic wingers in the league, so expect a big future from Osayi-Samuel.