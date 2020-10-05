Journalist reveals Brentford’s transfer deadline day plans – including departing duo

Transfer deadline day often turns out to be one of the more hectic days in the English football calendar, although Brentford fans should be expecting a quiet day in terms of incomings, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

The Bees have made no fewer than 11 signings this summer since losing out to Fulham in the play-offs last season, and as things stand, still have star man Said Benrahma in their ranks.

Thomas Frank’s men have made a poor start to the Championship campaign – collecting just four points from as many matches – and squandered a 2-0 lead yesterday to lose 4-2 against Preston, a result which leaves them 15th in the table.

However, Thomas believes that the Dane won’t add to his squad despite Sunday’s collapse, although young Turkish defender Halil Dervisoglu and Czech midfielder Jan Zamburek could both leave on loan.

The Verdict

Having sold one just of their iconic front-three in Ollie Watkins, Brentford still have a squad more than capable of challenging for promotion this season and even after today’s deadline, can still sign players up until 16 October following the recent introduction of the domestic-only window.

But Bees fans will certainly have a keen interest in deadline day – with Benrahma, who came on against Preston, still heavily linked with a Premier League move and know that his future could have a huge impact on the outcome of their season.