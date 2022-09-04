Journalist reveals Birmingham City missed out on prolific EFL forward

Birmingham City missed out on a move for Harry McKirdy, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Blues, who were pipped by West Brom to the signing of Salford City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, were also in for the former Swindon forward who made a Deadline Day move to Hibernian.

Nixon’s report suggests that Birmingham were too late to the party, and when they made their late attempt, they were told that he was on his way north of the border.

McKirdy netted 18 league goals last time out for the Robins, proving to be an excellent operator at League Two level, with his pace and productivity in the final third attracting the interest of the higher divisions.

Missing out on two striking options from the lower leagues in the summer, it is likely that they will continue to monitor the pyramid with January in mind.

The verdict

Admittedly, it is hard to determine whether McKirdy is the kind of player that would have been able to step up to the Championship but their Thomas-Asante pursuit was a particular blow.

McKirdy’s pace and attacking intelligence made him an excellent option in the fourth-tier but the fact he has not played a run of games beyond League Two level would have made a Championship move an interesting one.

Now tasked with cutting in the Scottish Premiership, McKirdy will be hoping to start firing immediately at Easter Road.

Able to operate as a number nine or on the wings, it will be interesting to see where Lee Johnson envisages the pacey attacker playing in his current system.