Journalist reveals big Sunderland decision that key club figure has apparently made

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has dramatically decided to sell the club, BBC Newcastle reporter Nick Barnes has claimed, via a report from fellow journalist James Copley.

Donald is thought to have taken the decision following the heavy criticism that his leadership of the club has come in for in recent weeks, with a recent ‘Donald Out’ campaign on Twitter from a number of club fansites apparently influencing the decision that the businessman is said to have taken with a ‘heavy heart’.

The Black Cats currently find themselves 13th in the League One table, with their win at Doncaster on Sunday just their third win in 15 games in all competitions since the appointment of already under pressure manager Phil Parkinson.

Despite that position, Donald has reportedly claimed that he has received a number of offers to buy the club, with former owner Ellis Short said to believe that the current lack of payments the club owes to third parties means that this could be a good time to take over at the Stadium of Light.

Maintains, via Nick Barnes, that he has received several offers in recent times. Indeed ex-owner Ellis Short believes now is a brilliant time to purchase the club due to a lack of debt. Only historic payments for Cattermole and Oviedo left.#SAFC — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) December 30, 2019

It was only confirmed at the end of October that the club had received what was described as “significant investment” from an American based consortium by the name of FFP Sunderland Limited, under which the current infrastructure behind the club had been set to remain the same.

Donald has been owner of Sunderland since taking over the club following their relegation to League One at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, with the Black Cats missing out on an immediate return to Championship via the play-offs at the end of last season, prior to their battle to keep pace with the current League One top six in the present campaign.

The Verdict

This is a big decision for Donald to make.

Given the size of the club and its apparent financial situation, you feel it does have the potential to be an attractive investment for any prospective buyers.

However, you could understand why the club’s current position in the football pyramid may be a concern longer term, so you could understand why whoever does take over the club would be keen for success sooner rather than later.

It will therefore be interesting to see just what response this brings from the club on the pitch, as Parkinson and his players look to prove that they are indeed the right people to do that particular job.