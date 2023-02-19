Journalist reveals a rough fee Burnley will pay to sign Jordan Beyer permanently

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon page that Burnley will need to fork out around £3m to recruit loan defender permanently Jordan Beyer, with add-ons also included.

Joining on a season-long loan from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer, it was unclear at the time whether he would remain at Turf Moor for the long term but a fee was agreed between the two sides in case the Clarets did want to tie him down for the long term.

Playing an important role for Vincent Kompany’s side this season, playing a part in ensuring that the Clarets have conceded just 27 times in 32 league matches this term, it comes as no real surprise that they will go ahead and recruit him permanently.

With the club generating sizeable fees for the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet in the summer, they should have a decent amount of money to spend.

And with the club likely to be in the Premier League next season considering their strong position, that’s only likely to boost their budget further, making Beyer affordable.

According to Nixon, the Clarets will pay around £3m up front for the German, though they may be forced to spend more money on him in the future with add-ons also included in the deal.

The Verdict:

That’s not a bad deal at all – and you have to commend the Clarets’ transfer strategy because they have brought in some top-quality players for quite modest fees.

Looking set to fork out around £3.5m for Michael Obafemi in the summer too, that’s a bargain considering how prolific he was for Swansea last season and the fact he’s only 22.

Beyer is 22 as well – and you feel his valuation will only increase over the next couple of seasons if he signs a long-term contract at Turf Moor.

Getting him tied down to a four or five-year deal will be important because they won’t want to lose him for a small fee or nothing.

By getting cheap deals like these over the line, they can maximise their chances of securing value for money on players and also not risk gambling their future by forking out ridiculous fees.

These deals will also allow the Clarets to address other areas during the summer – and that’s important considering they are likely to need a decent-quality full-back with Ian Maatsen set to return to Chelsea in the summer.

Other positions will also need to be looked at.