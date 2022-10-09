Journalist reveals further update on Steve Bruce’s West Brom future following Luton Town draw

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce looks set to stay in charge of the Midlands outfit “for now” with CEO Ron Gourlay still supporting him at this point, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 61-year-old has endured a nightmare start to the 2022/23 campaign despite managing to add a number of top-quality signings to his squad during the summer transfer window.

With John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu all arriving, it was previously thought that the Baggies would be competing at the higher end of the division despite enduring a poor campaign last term.

Bruce had already been under pressure from some supporters in the fanbase for failing to turn things around last season following the dismissal of Valerien Ismael, with Albion finishing in midtable at the end of 2021/22.

He was given permission from the club’s board to guide them through the summer, but he has won just one of his opening 13 league games this term with many fans now calling for his dismissal.

Although the experienced manager is under pressure at this point following a poor start to the campaign, he still has the backing of key figure Gourlay according to this latest report from The Sun, even with a 0-0 draw against Luton Town failing to do anything to improve the mood at The Hawthorns.

The Verdict:

Sadly, it does feel as though his dismissal is inevitable and this is why they should probably take the decision to relieve him of his duties now before they fall into further trouble before the World Cup.

Although his successor would only have a very limited amount of time to put his stamp on the first-team squad, it has to be a better option than sticking with Bruce at this stage considering their results since his arrival.

The new boss will not only have this run of games to implement his ideas – but also during the World Cup break and that’s one big reason why they should be looking to take a decision in the coming weeks – not after the international tournament.

If results do improve, then Bruce’s situation can be monitored on a week-by-week basis but things just aren’t getting better at this point and with the atmosphere now turning toxic, it would be best for all parties for him to go.

Gourlay should be looking to pull the trigger as soon as possible if he doesn’t want to gain a bad reputation at The Hawthorns, especially after such a disastrous previous spell at league rivals Reading.