Journalist responds to rumours linking QPR with 6-goal midfielder

Swindon Town are expecting loanee Scott Twine to rejoin them in January despite rumours circling that he is set to move to QPR, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old has been fantastic while on loan in League Two this term, scoring six times and adding four assists as he’s helped Newport County set the pace at the top of the table.

Rumours emerged on social media over the weekend that Twine was set for a move to west London to join the R’s amid their recent struggles but Nixon has outlined Swindon’s stance on the player, which indicates he may not be going anywhere.

Pressed on whether there was any truth to the links between the attacking midfielder and QPR, he said: “Swindon expect him back.”

Twine’s current contract with the Robins is set to expire in the summer, which suggests that the R’s may feel they could strike a cut-price deal with the League One side.

The Swindon academy product has certainly been impressive this term and could be just the boost Rangers need, with Mark Warburton’s side without a win in seven and just four points above the drop zone.

Nixon is a fairly reliable source when it comes to transfer talk and it appears his comments suggest that there is nothing concrete to the links between QPR and Twine at the moment.

The Swindon man would make an interesting acquisition for Warburton and give them a well-needed boost but it seems his parent club are keen on holding onto him.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this one pans out as January approaches, particularly as Twine’s contract is running down.