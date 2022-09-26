Journalist responds to Danny Rose’s failed Wigan Athletic medical rumours

Former England international Danny Rose isn’t fit yet but is working to rectify that ahead of a potential medical at Wigan Athletic, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since the start of this month, when he left Watford following an unsuccessful spell at Vicarage Road.

During his time in Hertfordshire, he made just nine competitive appearances and saw the Hornets suffer relegation back to the Championship with the club failing to make the step back up to the Premier League successfully.

He trained with former side Tottenham Hotspur over the summer period despite being contracted to the current second-tier side and with that, some would have expected him to link up with the north London outfit once more.

However, it was reported by The Sun under two weeks ago that he was set to link up with Greek side AEK Athens, though that move has seemingly failed to materialise with the player wanting to remain in England.

This has given Wigan a chance to swoop in and secure a move for him with the 32-year-old open to a move – but this signing may not happen imminently with Rose still needing to prove his fitness.

Despite this, Nixon doesn’t believe this potential move has fallen through, with the left-back potentially set to complete a medical in the near future once he proves he can put in a shift for Leam Richardson’s side.

The Verdict:

This could end up being a very good move for the Latics considering he’s an orthodox left-back – and someone who could come in to provide competition on the left like Ryan Nyambe has on the right.

Having this strength in depth will only help them in their quest to be a second-tier force for the long term – and this is why this move for Rose is one worth making if they can come to a sensible wage agreement.

He may be available on a free transfer, enabling them to potentially spend more on his salary, but they shouldn’t be looking to pay over the odds for him and need to ensure they can trust him to be fit.

The ex-England international didn’t enjoy the best time at Vicarage Road and this is why there won’t be a shortage of motivation for him to prove a point, even with his past experience and the fact he’s 32 now.

And that can only bode well for the Latics, though many will rightly see this potential transfer as a gamble for Richardson’s men considering how his career has gone downhill a bit in recent times.