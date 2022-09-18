Journalist reports key reason behind Steve Morison’s departure from Cardiff City

Cardiff City decided to part ways with manager Steve Morison because of recent results and the fear of where a few more losses would leave them in the table, according to Wales Online reporter Paul Abbandonato.

The Bluebirds are currently sitting in 18th place following a mixed start to the campaign, recording three wins, two draws and five defeats, perhaps inconsistency that was to be expected considering their rebuild in the summer.

It looked as though they were set to enter the international break on a high following their midweek victory at Middlesbrough – and were the favourites to take all three points from yesterday’s clash against strugglers Huddersfield Town.

However, they suffered a 1-0 loss with Callum Robinson missing a penalty. And this result has proven to be fatal for Morison’s tenure in the Welsh capital with his departure being announced this afternoon.

Many of their Championship side’s supporters are confused as to why he has been dismissed after being given the whole summer to put his stamp on the first-team squad.

And it has now been claimed by journalist Abbandonato that the decision to relieve Morison of his duties was results-based, with the Bluebirds’ board potentially fearful of falling into the relegation zone again following their decline under Mick McCarthy during the early stages of last term.

The Verdict:

You can’t help but feel this is a very poor decision, even though the Bluebirds have made a reasonably underwhelming start to the campaign.

You can understand why they aren’t at the right end of the table though because Morison is working with a new squad and still needed time to present his ideas to his summer additions before a fair judgement could be made of him.

Despite his inexperience, he did a very good job to keep the club afloat in the decision last season and it looked as though they would be keeping the former Millwall striker on for the long term, something that may have paid dividends in the future.

Some would argue that now is the right time to part ways, enabling the club to hire a new boss and allow him to implement his ideas over the international break, though it remains unclear who will come in.

Stability is probably needed more than anything else at this stage – and this is why someone like Neil Warnock potentially returning wouldn’t be a bad thing for the club at this time – because this shock decision regarding Morison could cause instability.