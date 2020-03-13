Journalist questions ‘long-term future viability’ of Charlton Athletic

London News Online journalist Richard Cawley has called the long-term viability of Charlton Athletic into question following the ongoing dispute between shareholder Tahnoon Nimer and executive chairman Matt Southall.

Writing on Friday morning, Cawley said there are now “major questions over the long-term future viability of the Championship club”.

His statement comes after it appeared Nimer had left the club earlier this week following a statement an official statement that revealed they had accepted his resignation.

However, the Syrian businessman took to Instagram soon after and claimed that he would simply be withholding funds until Southall left the club.

As reported by Cawley, Nimer’s lawyer Chris Farnell said that he then wrote to Southall on Wednesday requesting his resignation.

Farnell added that given Nimer is the majority shareholder, Southall cannot resist the efforts to remove him.

The club’s official response has been to support Southall though and in a statement released on Thursday, the club said: “Mr Tahnoon Nimer, in his capacity as majority shareholder of ESI, has made various funding guarantees to the club but as of yet the EFL remain unsatisfied regarding the source and sufficiency of any funds proffered.

“The club is grateful for the EFL’s statement of March 10 clarifying this position and would like it made clear that, as a result of Mr Nimer’s failure to provide the information sought by the EFL, the club was subject to a transfer embargo during the January window.

“If the information the EFL require is not forthcoming the club is at risk of further sanction by the EFL and it is taking advice in this regard.

“In the meantime, and until further notice, no statements made by either Mr Nimer or his advisors should be understood to represent the club’s position.”

In response, Cawley said: “Relegation from the Championship would see income plummet by more than £8million. When Charlton made the drop to League One in 2016, they had significant assets to sell.

“Ademola Lookman was snapped up by Everton, Burnley moved for winger Johann Berg Gudmunsson and goalkeeper Nick Pope and QPR landed Jordan Cousins. The income from those departures easily exceeds £10m.

“This time around there is not the same value in the squad. Ten of the playing squad – including star striker Lyle Taylor – are out of contract.

“When you include the six loan signings heading back to parent clubs in May, the squad size is likely to be down to single digits. The contracted players who have a value are Dillon Phillips, Alfie Doughty and Tom Lockyer – and even then they only have 12 months to run on their deals, lowering any asking price.”

The verdict

The situation is looking increasingly difficult at Charlton and it seems to be worsening by the day.

With the mixed messaging coming from Nimer and the club itself, it is likely either Southall or Nimer will have to go before things can move on.

The club’s financial future remains in the balance though and if Nimer does withhold funding or is removed, the question about the where the money is coming from must be asked.