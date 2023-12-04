Highlights Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

Scouts from Spurs have been tracking Bazunu, who is reportedly seen as a top prospect by the club, and a player who fits the profile of player they want to sign.

Journalist Dean Jones has questioned a key aspect of the deal, though, raising the point that he's unsure if Bazunu would want to be back up to Guglielmo Vicario.

The Saints keeper has been linked with a move to North London in recent weeks, but with Vicario performing well under Ange Postecoglou currently, it would appear the number one role is occupied.

As such, Jones has offered the following thoughts on the young Irish goalkeeper making his way to the Premier League side.

What has Dean Jones said about Gavin Bazunu to Spurs?

Speaking with GIVEMESPORT, Jones seemed to suggest it would be a move that made more sense for Spurs themselves as opposed to Bazunu.

"With Bazunu, I don't really know what the process would be there if Tottenham were to be looking down that avenue," Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

"We look at Arsenal and you see it doesn't benefit anybody to have two people challenging legitimately for the same shirt.

"Does Bazunu want to go in and be a number two to Vicario? I'm not sure.

"That'd be up to the player to dictate but yeah, Tottenham do obviously need a new backup goalkeeper at some point soon.

"So I guess it would make sense that maybe they would look to someone in the Championship."

When was Gavin Bazunu linked with Spurs?

Of course, Jones' comments above come after the 21-year-old was recently linked with a move to North London by Football Insider.

Their report late last month claimed that scouts from Spurs were keeping close tabs on Bazunu this season, with the Irish international reported to be regarded as a top prospect by the Premier League side's recruitment team.

Gavin Bazunu's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Played Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Shamrock Rovers 6 2 4 Rochdale 32 59 5 Portsmouth 46 53 17 Southampton 56 88 9 Stats correct as of 04/12/2023

Furthermore, the report claims that Bazunu fits the profile of the sort of player that Spurs are looking to invest in moving forward, with the club said to be emphasizing signing up-and-coming rising stars with the potential to develop further under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

How long does Gavin Bazunu have left on his Southampton contract?

Aside from the issue of game time raised by Dean Jones, which is an incredibly valid one, Spurs could potentially face further obstacles in their efforts to sign Bazunu, too.

Southampton signed the 21-year-old from Manchester City just last summer, paying a handsome fee reported to be worth somewhere between £12-15 million.

When you factor that price in with the fact Bazunu has a contract at St Mary's until 2027, Spurs are likely going to have to pay a hefty fee, and most likely one that surpasses the reported £17.2 million they paid for Vicario this summer.

If Bazunu is to be number two, does it really make sense for Spurs to pay more for him than they did for their first-choice shot-stopper?

Only time will tell if they do so.