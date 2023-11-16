Highlights Liverpool has no interest in paying the £40 million price tag for Leeds United's Archie Gray, as they are unlikely to spend that much on a 17-year-old unless he is seen as the best young player in the country.

The agent may be using Liverpool's name to drum up interest in Gray, but Liverpool is aware of any 17-year-old making waves in any league.

Gray's potential arrival at Anfield would not be seen as an immediate upgrade on their current options, as he is likely seen as a player for the future.

Journalist Neil Jones has provided an update on Liverpool’s interest in Leeds United starlet Archie Gray.

It has been reported that the Reds are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old following his impressive breakout start to the season for the Yorkshire outfit.

Gray has featured 15 times in the Championship for Daniel Farke’s side, and is now attracting interest from a series of clubs across England, as well as European giants Borussia Dortmund.

Leeds have placed a £40 million price tag on the player in a bid to fend off any potential January transfer interest.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with the England underage squad, having earned a call-up due to his impressive performances in the second tier with the Whites.

What is Liverpool’s stance regarding Archie Gray?

Speaking on The Redmen TV, Jones believes that Liverpool have no interest in matching the £40 million price tag that Leeds have placed on the youngster.

The journalist has claimed that there may be some games being played by agents in order to potentially drum up interest from Liverpool for the player.

“£40m seems like a huge fee,” said Jones, via Leeds United News.

“I think there’s a bit of that at play with agents putting clubs in, we’ve seen Liverpool used in the past.

“Liverpool would be aware of any 17-year-old making waves in any league.

“It’s an interesting player, but I would be amazed if Liverpool spend £40m on a 17-year-old at this point unless they were convinced he was the best young player in the country.”

Liverpool are currently looking to compete for the Premier League title, so could be in the market for reinforcements in the January transfer window.

However, it is unlikely that Gray’s potential arrival at Anfield would be viewed as an immediate upgrade on their available options, with the teenager likely seen as one for the future.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Three wins in a row leading into the November international break has seen Farke’s side close the gap to leaders Leicester City and second place Ipswich Town.

A 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in their most recent clash sent the team into the break on a positive note.

Leeds will return to action later this month with a trip to face Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

The two sides will meet on 24 November in a Friday night kick-off.

Is Archie Gray worth £40 million?

It’s unlikely any club will want to pay £40 million for Gray at this stage of his career.

While it is impressive that he has cemented himself as a regular starter in the Leeds team at just 17, his lack of experience at a top level makes it a huge risk to spend that kind of money on him.

It makes sense for Liverpool to be keeping tabs on him at this stage of his career, but it is too soon to suggest he is ready to sign for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

So it comes as no surprise to find that the Premier League side has baulked at the potential £40 million price tag.